Kwara police rescue four of 10 abducted victims

Five suspected gunmen, late Monday night, abducted 10 persons along Obbo-Ile/Osi road in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Already, the state police command who confirmed the ugly development said that it has rescued four out of the victims.

Tribune Online gathered that the victims were coming from Egbe, Kogi state in a commercial Hummer bus with Registration No: Abuja KUJ 613 AA when abducted close to midnight by gunmen who reportedly ambushed them.

It was gathered that the gunmen were said to have taken over the road with their guns and asked all the occupants in the bus to come down with immediate effect.

It was further learnt that the gunmen were said to have matched the victims into the bush and asked them to call their relations for their freedom from captivity.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, said that only six persons were kidnapped, adding that the intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the six abductees who, he said had been rescued and presently with the police.

“Information regarding the kidnap of six occupants of a Hummer bus Reg No: Abuja KUJ 613 AA between Obbo-Ile/Osi road by five armed hoodlums at about 2315hours of 15/8/2022 was received today 16/8/2022 at about 0730hrs.

“On receipt of the information, detachments of conventional policemen, Tactical teams, Vigilante and hunters were immediately dispatched to the area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the suspects.

“Consequently, the victims’ vehicle, loaded with foodstuffs was found abandoned, inside of which was recovered an empty shell of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the abductees who have now been rescued and presently with the police. The kidnappers who are believed to be in the bushes with the two remaining victims would soon be smoked out and arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, Tuesday Assayomo psc (+), wishes to assure the families of the yet-to-be-released victims, that no stone would be left unturned in rescuing the remaining victims still in the custody of the kidnappers.”

He further advised commuters to avoid night journeys, especially on isolated roads.





