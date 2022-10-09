Kwara Police nab armed robbery gang with 87 mobile phones, 10 laptops

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara State Police Command has arrested a suspected three-man gang of armed robbers terrorising Malete, the host community of Kwara State University.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, items recovered from the suspected hoodlums include one locally made gun, one jackknife and charms,11 generators, two motorcycles, one small size fridge, one standing fan, one pumping machine, 19 iPhone, six handsets, three iPhone11 handsets,16 iPhone 6 plus, five iPhone XR and other brands of telephone handsets altogether totalling 87 handsets, 10 laptops and two Television sets.

Due to reports of armed robbery/rape cases received by Malete Divisional Police headquarters from attacked students and residents of Malete, a University town in Kwara State, the Commissioner of Police Cp Paul Odama psc (+) pursuant to his earlier assertion that lawlessness of whatever nomenclature would not be allowed in Kwara State, while in office as the commissioner of police in the state.

He set up a crack team of detectives comprising the Anti-cultists, Anti-Kidnapping, Anti-robbery and personnel of Malete Division with the mandate to break the suspect’s foothold and bring the culprits to justice.

In carrying out the directive of the CP after receiving another report of an armed robbery attack from the trio of Adeboyo Omolade ‘F’, Adeyeye Adebola ‘F’ and Babatunde Hellen ‘F’ all 400L students of Kwara State University, Malete that at about 0330hrs of 07/10/2022, they were all robbed at their hostel called ‘Downtown’ hostel by armed hoodlums and their property forcefully carted away.

While approaching the suspected hideout of the gang, the team was sighted by the hoodlums and the armed robbers took to their heels, one Ridwan Abdulfatai ‘M’ aged 20yrs, from Oke Fomo Ilorin was arrested by the detectives.

Consequently, the suspect under intense interrogation confessed he is the leader of a robbery gang terrorizing the Malete community and its environs, stating also that he is also a jailbird.

He led the investigators to effect the arrest of two other members of the gang, namely, Ibrahim Ridwan Akorede ‘M’ 25yrs of the Oke Fomo area of Ilorin, and Aliyu Abubakar Apalado ‘M’ 25yrs, they all confessed to the crimes.

The investigation also led to the recovery of the following items snatched on gun points during some of their operations.

An effort is still geared towards arresting the remaining members of the gang.

CP Paul Odama who promised to charge the suspects to court after the conclusion of the investigation has for the umpteenth time warned criminal elements in Kwara State to either relocate from the state or be relocated to prisons.

According to the CP, no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that Kwara State, a State of harmony remains truly, a State of harmony.

While advising members of the public, the CP reiterates the need to always give information to the police, as the police Could not work in isolation from the members of the society. He stated his resolve to operate an open-door policy in line with the spirit and letter of community policing.

