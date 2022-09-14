Kwara police kill suspected kidnappers

Latest News
By Biola Azeez- Ilorin
Operatives of the Kwara State Police command have arrested some suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on Wednesday, the victims were rescued after an intensive search and rescue operation by the command’s Tactical Teams, supported by members of vigilance group and hunters.

The PPRO, who recalled that the kidnap incident occurred on Tuesday, September 13 at about 11:20 pm in Shao, Moro local government area of Kwara State, added that the victims; one Afusat Lawal ‘female’ and her son, Taofeek Lawal, ‘male’ were abducted and whisked away.

He also said that items recovered from the kidnappers included one Honda Accord Saloon car with Registration Number LAGOS GJ 52 LSR, one single barrel gun and an unspecified amount of money.

“The kidnappers were accosted in the bush while sharing the ransom collected from the family of the victims. They opened fire on the operatives immediately they were sighted. During the exchange of fire, two of the kidnappers that suffered gunshot injuries during the encounter were arrested and taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“Consequently, their corpses were deposited in the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Effort is still being intensified to get other fleeing members of the gang arrested for prosecution.

“Meanwhile, the rescued victims have reunited with their families after being certified medically stable.

In another development, two kidnap victims that were abducted in the Ilorin metropolis have reportedly regained their freedom after payment of an N1million ransom to their abductors.

One Mr Kazeem Asalapa was abducted penultimate week at Gaa Olobi community, Okoolowo area of the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara state together with his daughter-in-law.

A resident of his community who was also privy to the negotiation, Mr Saka, said that the negotiating process exposed the depth of information the abductors had before they carried out their criminal operation.

According to him, the abductors initially demanded N100million, while the relations of the victims told them they could not afford it.

“Then they reduced it to N50million until it got to N1million for the two victims. When we said we don’t have money, they told us that they will kill the victims because they were aware we recently sold a house and we should pay the ransom from that”, he added.

Saka, who said the money was taken to the abductors inside a forest, added that their abductors were communicating with somebody on the phone who was giving them every information about their victims.


When contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP), who confirmed their release, however, said he was not aware of the payment of any ransom.

