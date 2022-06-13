Kwara police intensify patrol against banned okada operators’ invasion

In attempts to arrest rising security challenges and possible invasion of banned commercial motorcycle operators from neighbouring states into Kwara State, the state police command has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and the command’s Tactical Units to intensify patrols in their Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs).

The police command also directed the officers to intensify intelligence gathering and apply effective mobilization of vigilante groups, hunters and other local security apparatus in their AoRs.

According to a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, the directive was part of the outcome of a security meeting by the state commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, with the command’s strategic security managers at the weekend in Ilorin.

“The meeting was convened to review the existing security strategies in the state. The command was not unaware of some security breaches in some states leading to the death of many citizens, the banning of Okada operations in some states, especially Lagos state which has sent jitters in the spines of some residents of Kwara state, owing to the proximity of Kwara state to Lagos state; nursing the fears that the banned Okada operators may head for Kwara state with all its attendant’s risks.

“Consequently, the CP directed Area Commanders, DPOs and Command’s Tactical Units to intensify patrols in their AORs, intensify intelligence gathering and also apply effective mobilization of vigilante groups, hunters and other local security apparatus in their AoRs.

“He also called on motorcycle and tricycle unions in Kwara State to embark on adequate profiling of both existing and new members for easy identification and monitoring.

“The CP advises the leadership of religious bodies on the appropriateness of putting some security arrangements in their places of worship, including CCTV cameras, employment of private or local guards to complement those provided by the Police.

“The Commissioner of Police hinted at a proposed meeting with relevant non-state actors, and student bodies to also discuss ways by which the police command could serve the citizens better.

“The CP decorated 31 newly promoted Inspectors to the ranks of ASP, advising them to reciprocate the kind gesture of the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Usman Alkali Baba NPM fdc, by working harder and continually representing the good image of the force wherever they are posted.”





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Kwara police intensify patrol Kwara police intensify patrol

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kwara police intensify patrol Kwara police intensify patrol