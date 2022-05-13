Kwara Police command arrests 24 suspects, recovers arms in two months

Kwara State Police Command on Friday paraded a few among the 24 suspected criminals arrested in the last two months.

Speaking with journalists during the parade, the state commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, said that crimes committed by the suspects were cult-related, shop breaking and stealing, as well as cases of POS theft and frauds that were recorded in Ilorin metropolis and Offa axis of the state.

“Consequent upon recent reports of activities of some criminal elements in Kwara state, the state Police command re-strategized, devised and deployed new operational methods in the state which culminated in the arrest of members of different cult groups in Ilorin amongst whom are 15 suspects that have been charged to court for various criminal offences and are presently remanded in Correctional centres.

“Seven different categories of firearms were recovered within the period under review. Five confirmed shop-breakers and criminal receivers were arrested and charged to court with stolen items ranging from deep freezers, Elepaq generators, motorcycles, television sets, home appliances including rolls of Ankara and several pairs of shoes recovered from them.

“Suspected ritualists with human parts were equally arrested and charged to court”, he said.

1. ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, BEING A MEMBER OF SECRET CULT.

SUSPECT: 1. Mumuni Baba ‘M’

EXHIBIT: 1. One English Pistol with one live ammunition.

2. One locally made pistol





FACTS: On 6/5/2022 at about 1130hrs, while on routine stop and search patrol along the Gambari area of Ilorin, a team of policemen attached to C Division, Oja Oba Ilorin, sighted an approaching motorcycle, in an attempt to evade search, the rider jumped off the motorcycle and took to his heels, he was given a hot chase, eventually arrested and searched, the above-listed fire-arms were recovered from him. On interrogation, he stated that he was invited by one Abdulahi ‘m’ of Okolowo area of Ilorin presently at large to Ilorin for a killing assignment. Efforts by Anti- Kidnapping unit to arrest other members of the gang are in progress.

2. CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, BEING A MEMBER OF A SECRET CULT AND CULPABLE HOMICIDE.

SUSPECTS: Olagunju Abdulfatai Tijani ‘M’ and 4 others at large.

EXHIBIT: Blue Pistol plastic casing.

FACT: On 28/4/2022, at about 1100hrs, one Olagunju Abdulfatai Tijani Ifeanyi ‘M’ was suspected by eagle-eyed policemen on surveillance patrol; he was arrested for belonging to a gang of thieves. Investigation into his activities revealed he is a member of a secret cult. The suspect confessed he belongs to the Eiye confraternity, and he is no2 in the Ilorin zone. He stated that, during one of the cult’s escapades, he and the other suspects, names withheld (for now) at large, armed with one English Pistol and a locally fabricated pistol went and attacked and killed one Ismaila Alabi AKA Abbey, a barber at his barbing shop in Agbooba area of Ilorin on 21/4/2022. Olagunju further confessed that sometime in February 2021 he had also shot and killed one Emmanuel ‘M’ surname unknown, a student of Human kinetic Education, University of Ilorin, in a bid to fast-tracking his ascension to the top position in his cult group. Upon enquiry as to the source of his weapons, he confirmed that he took possession of his late father’s pistol, ( a retired army major), which he used in the killings he participated. The pistol according to him is currently with a member of the eiye cult group presently at large. Investigation into the matter is ongoing for possible arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

3. CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, THEFT, BELONGING TO A GANG OF THIEVES AND FRAUD.

SUSPECTS: 1. Abdulsallam Abubakar ‘M’

2. Olamide Boluwatife ‘M’

3. Olayemi Ismaila ‘M’

EXHIBIT: 1. One POS Terminal Machine.

FACTS: Based on actionable intelligence, a three-man gang, whose speciality is stealing and fraudulently exchanging POS Terminal Machines in Ilorin and its environs were arrested on 9/5/2022, at Baruten motor park Agric area, Ilorin, in the process of perfecting the act of swapping and stealing a POS machine from an unsuspecting operator.

Investigation of the case revealed that the suspects have successfully operated, swapped and stolen about 35 POS Terminal Machines within Ilorin and Offa alone. The affected POS operators have identified the three suspects to have separately stolen their machines and a total sum of #1.7miilion naira converted from the stolen machines to their personal use”.

The Police boss said that suspects in all the cases would be charged to court as soon as the investigation into the cases is satisfactorily concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

Kwara Police command arrests 24 suspects, recovers arms in two months

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

Kwara Police command arrests 24 suspects, recovers arms in two months