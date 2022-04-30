Kwara police arrest three burglars, receivers of stolen goods

Kwara State Police Command has arrested a gang of three burglars, two female receivers of stolen goods and recovered some stolen items.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, the command said that some

areas within the Ilorin metropolis had recently witnessed cases of shop-breaking and stealing.

The police spokesman said that an order given by the state commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, led to the arrest of Ayo Rasaki Sakiru ‘male’, Iliyasu Rasaki ‘male’ and Jimoh Moshood ‘male.

The statement also said that all the suspects had confessed to the crime and revealed that they had burgled several shops in Fate and Stadium road areas in Ilorin, where they also stole valuables therein.

“Sequel to the recent reports of shop-breaking and stealings around some areas within Ilorin metropolis, the commissioner of police, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc (+) gave a marching order to the DPOs of the affected areas to go all out to stem the emerging trend and ensure all the perpetrators of the criminal acts were arrested.

“Fatima Shuaibu ‘f’ and Olajumoke Yusuf ‘f’ both receivers and custodians of the stolen items were also arrested.

Investigation into the matter eventually led to the recovery of stolen items such as two deep freezers, four Elepaq Generators, six pairs of shoes, ninety pairs of Ankara materials, one Bajaj motorcycle with Reg No: DPG 589 OGUN, one Haque Lucky Lady Machine with Reg No: KSF 550 GP.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate and possible recovery of already sold stolen items.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc (+) warns criminal elements to vacate Kwara State and relocate elsewhere, noting that, a criminal who succeeds in committing a crime would never succeed in escaping arrest. Therefore, any criminal-minded individual or groups are advised in their own interest, to desist forthwith from their evil ways and embrace compliance with the law.

“The suspects arrested in the instant case and others would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.”