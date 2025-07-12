Kwara: Police arrest suspected criminals, recover firearms, N11m ransom

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested suspected criminals, recovered firearms, and seized over N11 million in kidnap ransom in various parts of the state.

Speaking with journalists on the achievements of the command in Ilorin, the state commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, said that in one of the breakthroughs, police operatives, working in collaboration with local security groups, apprehended a notorious kidnap suspect, Idirisu Sariki, in Okuta, Baruten local government area.

The police boss, who said that Sariki has been linked to several kidnap cases in border communities in the state, added that security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle, 13 rounds of ammunition, and a red Volkswagen Golf car reportedly used by the criminal gang during the operation.

The CP also said that in a separate incident, three women were also intercepted at Babanla motor park in connection with arms smuggling, adding that one AK-47 rifle and 31 rounds of ammunition were recovered during their arrest.

In Share, in the Ifelodun local government area, the police boss said that two suspects, Suleiman Jamiu and Mumini Mohammed, were arrested in possession of N11.3million, suspected to be proceeds from kidnapping.

Ojo said that another gang of three men, including Mohammed Olaiya Dende and Mohammed Dende, were arrested in connection with the May 30 and June 1 kidnappings in Oro town.

He said the suspects would face charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, and culpable homicide after attacks on a cashew factory and a residential community that left one person dead and six others abducted.

The Police boss also said that six suspects were arrested for their involvement in the kidnapping of one Alhaji Abbass and Abubakar Issa in Lafiagi. Two firearms were also recovered in the course of investigations.

He assured the residents that security operations would be intensified to maintain peace and security across the state.

