Kwara police arrest four kidnappers of former MILAD’s wife

Kwara State Police Command said it has arrested four suspects in connection with the Saturday abduction of the wife of a former military administrator of Bauchi and Osun States, Mrs. Jumoke Bamigboye.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin on Tuesday said that the command’s team of Anti-Kidnapping unit assisted by vigilante and local hunters helped in the release of the kidnap victim, said to have been hidden in the forest between Eyenkorin/Afon/Ogbomoso axis.

“On Saturday, 05/11/2022 at about 1800hrs an information regarding the abduction of Magistrate Oladapo Jumoke Bamigboye ‘Female’ of GRA, Ilorin was received.

“The victim was said to have been abducted in her farm located at Ayegun Village via Eyenkorin, Ilorin at about 1730hrs of same day.

“On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, Cp Paul Odama psc(+) immediately dispatched a team of Anti-Kidnapping unit assisted by Vigilante and local hunters to the scene to comb and search for possible rescue of the victim.

“The victim was geo-located to have been hidden in the forest between Eyenkorin/Afon/Ogbomoso axis. This discovery emboldened the police teams to intensify their search, rescue and arrest operation in the located area which consequently culminated in the release of the victims.

“The efforts of the Police and vigilante teams led to the recovery of the victims vehicle, arrest of three (3) male suspects Abubakar Ibrahim ‘Male’,

Mamud Ibrahim ‘Male’, Muhamed Kiri ‘Male’ and one female suspect named Abibatu Jimoh ‘female’ who was discovered to be the supplier of Gari and other food items with which the victims were fed while under their captivity.

“Investigation into the matter is still ongoing as efforts are still in top gear to arrest the remaining kidnappers.

“The victims have now been reunited with her family after undergoing medical examination to ascertain the condition of her health.

“The CP wishes to empathize with the victim and her family over the unpleasant and traumatic experience during her period with the abductors.

“He stated that the Police would not relent in her attempt to possibly eradicate crimes and criminality in the state.

“He advised the good people of Kwara state to be vigilant and conscious of happenings around them at all times and to monitor the activities of strange faces patronizing them, especially those in the business of selling stable and quick/easy to consume meals to avoid innocently feeding victims of abductions in their area.

“The CP confirmed that the suspects arrested in the matter would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the case in concluded.”