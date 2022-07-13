Kwara PDP youths appreciate Saraki for sallah package

The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state has commended the national chieftain of the party and president of the eighth National Assembly, Dr Bukola Saraki, for his acts of magnanimity towards youths in the state.

In a statement by the state PDP youth leader, Prince Haliru Dantsoho Mahmud (Dan’Iyan Kaiama), on behalf of the youths, the group particularly expressed appreciation for the Sallah package received from the party leader during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Your acts of kindness to your people are not limited to the festive seasons alone, but also at periods unexpected,” he said.

The youth leader also said that youth in the state had been beneficiaries of Saraki’s magnanimity while in office and when he was not in the office.

“This distinguishes you from seasonal leaders who act for a favour in return. It also defines you as a man who sincerely cares about your people and chooses to stay with them come rain or shine. We are immensely grateful”.

The Dan’Iyan of Kaiama urged youths in Kwara state to look beyond political sentiment and pitch their tent with Saraki and the PDP, considering the leader’s political will, a wealth of experience, connection, and heart of gold.

