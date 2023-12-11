Members of the Ward executive council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaiama Ward I in the Kaiama local government area of Kwara state have expelled the suspended state youth leader of the party, Hon. Haliru Mahmud Dantsoho, from the party.

The people said that Dantsoho was expelled from the party following alleged gross misconduct arising from unsubstantiated allegations against the leadership of the party through two videos he was said to have circulated on social media.

This was contained in a letter addressed to Hon. Dantsoho and the state chairman of the party, Hon. Babatunde Muhammed, dated December 11, 2023, and signed by the ward I chairman, Hon. Mohammed Nurudeen, and 16 other ward executive members out of 17.

When contacted, the expelled PDP leader, Hon. Dantsoho, said, “I had already sent my resignation letter from the PDP this morning (Monday) before the expulsion was made.”.

The letter read, ”Be reminded that you released two videos on December 7, 2023, where you made serious, unsubstantiated allegations of forgery against the leadership of the party at the state level and, by extension, the national leadership of our party.

“Consequently, a query was issued and was duly served on you to the effect that your conduct and statements in the two videos that you circulated widely on different social media platforms run foul of the provisions of Sections 58(1)(b)(f), (h), and (s)(1) of the PDP Constitution 2017( as amended).

“Regrettably, you refused or neglected to appear before the disciplinary committee set up to look into the matter and allow you to present your defence accordingly.”.

“Upon careful consideration of your unsubstantiated allegations in the two videos you released, we hereby find you guilty of an act of serious misconduct under the provisions of S.59(2) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

“Accordingly, you are hereby found guilty and you are hereby expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party, Kaiama Ward I, from today, the 11th day of December 2023, by S.59(i)(g) of the Peoples Democratic Party constitution.

“By this, you hereby lose all your rights as a member and as an official of the People’s Democratic Party.”.

It is recalled that Dantsoho, who is the Dan Iyan of Kaiama, was suspended based on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee on August 16, 2023, and ratified by the State Working Committee of the Party.

However, on Wednesday last week, reports surfaced that the national executive of the party had “set aside and overruled” the state chapter on the suspension.

The report said the decision was taken during the NWC’s 578th meeting and communicated to the state chapter of the party in a letter signed by the National Organising Secretary, Umar M. Bature.

However, on the following day, Thursday, the state chapter of the party issued a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara (Sholyment), that Mahmud had “apologised for gross misconduct and pledged loyalty to Saraki and the PDP.”.

Dantsoho, however, denied the apology claim of the party, saying that the purported apology letter was “forged and never emanated from him” and threatening to drag the party to court.

