Kwara PDP wants state government to conduct LG polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state has called on the state government to set machinery in motion for the conduct of local government elections in the state’s 16 local government councils.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the state PDP chairman, Alhaji Babatunde Mohammed, also urged Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to do the needful by ensuring that the electoral umpire; the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC), takes necessary actions on the matter.

The PDP chairman, who said Kwara PDP wants the state government to conduct LG polls, as it was an anomaly that caretaker committees had been made to be in charge of the third tier of government in the state for close to three years now, argued that allowing such a committee to be in charge of local government councils in the state for more than six months is illegal.

“That is why it is called Transition Implementation Committee (TIC). They are expected to handle things for three months and a maximum of six months, anything after that is illegal,” he said.

The party also emphasized the need for the state House of Assembly and Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to ensure the passage of the Freedom of Information bill and get it signed into law.

“This, if done”, the party added, “will make public records and information freely available to the public.”

The Special Adviser to the governor on Political Communications, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, had in a recent statement said that the issues surrounding the local government case are still before the Supreme Court, adding that they have not been adjudicated.

The governor’s aide, who said he sympathized with the opposition party over its plan to come back to power, added that people had moved on from the past.

“The present government has been constructing new schools and renovating dilapidated ones across the state. The Government has resuscitated health care delivery by renovating and equipping abandoned hospitals and health centres across the three senatorial districts, while also paying various counterpart funds,” he said.

