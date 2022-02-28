Kwara PDP PRO dies day after 50th birthday

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kwara state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tunde Ashaolu is dead.

Tribune Online gathered that Ashaolu died on Sunday evening, 24 hours after celebrating his 50th birthday anniversary.

The late politician was said to have died of a heart seizure in Abuja.

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, was reported to have hosted the deceased and erstwhile chairman of Ekiti local government area of the state to a get-together in Abuja on the date of their birthdays anniversary.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has commiserated with the opposition PDP.

APC described the death of PDP’s spokesperson as saddening and unfortunate.

In a statement by the APC’s spokesperson, Tajudeen Folaranmi, the party acknowledged that the late PDP’s spokesperson gave himself to the patriotic task of deepening the political conversation in the state.

“We also commiserate with members of the deceased family whom the late Ashaolu has left behind.

“We pray with a fervency that the PDP family and the members of the immediate family of the deceased will find the fortitude to bear the loss and strength to carry on in this tragic moment,” the statement read.

