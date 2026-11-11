Kwara PDP guber candidate set to unveil manifesto November 12

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Engr Bolakale Kawu, is set to unveil his manifesto ahead of the 2027 governorship election, presenting his vision and proposed development agenda for the state.

In a statement by the Director-General of the Kwara State PDP Campaign Council, Omar Gambari, he said that the manifesto unveiling, scheduled for Thursday, 12 November 2026, will provide a platform for the candidate to outline his policy priorities and proposed interventions across key sectors of governance and development.

Kawu, an electrical engineer and former Director at the Rural Electrification Agency, brings over two decades of experience spanning the power and public-service sectors. His professional background includes project execution, procurement, monitoring and evaluation. He is also a member of the Kawu Agaka royal family of Ilorin, with longstanding ties to Kwara State.

“His proposed development agenda places emphasis on rural electrification, infrastructure renewal, transparent governance and community security, with a focus on delivering measurable outcomes and improving the quality of life of residents across the state.”

ALSO READ: Saudi court sentences Kenyan woman to 100 lashes over sex outside marriage

Anchored on the campaign message, “Kwara Ko…, Ìtùrá Dé!”, the campaign seeks to communicate a message of change and relief, while outlining the candidate’s approach to addressing the state’s development challenges and improving public service delivery.

The PDP campaign council said that the event would attract party stakeholders, political associates, community leaders, professionals, youth and women’s groups, business leaders and members of the media.

“The manifesto unveiling marks a significant step in the PDP’s preparations for the 2027 governorship election, offering Kawu an opportunity to formally present his vision, policy direction and proposed commitments to the people of Kwara State.”