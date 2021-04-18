Kwara not touching LG funds ― NULGE

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Kwara state said that the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq does not interfere in the management of allocations to the Local Government Councils in the state.

In a statement by the secretary of the NULGE in Kwara state, Comrade Hotonou Rafiu, in Ilorin at the weekend, the state chapter of the union said that monthly allocation to all the 16 local government councils in the state is being administered by local government representatives.

The statement also said that all the union leaders at the local government level are also observers at the monthly allocation meeting.

“NULGE Kwara State chapter wishes to inform the general public and most especially Kwarans that Governor AbdulRazaq is not stealing Local Government Fund as captured in a report credited to our National President, Alhaji Ambali Akeem.

“We assert that neither the Governor nor the state government is interfering in the management of local government funds,” the NULGE Secretary added.

The state chapter of the union meanwhile joined the national secretariat of the NULGE to reject a bill to delist local government from the Nigerian constitution, describing the proposal as “outrageous.”

