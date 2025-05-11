Kwara nominee for NCDC executive director hails Tinubu, Senate, Abdulrazaq

A nominee for the position of executive director at the newly established North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Hajia Bilqis Jumoke Sanni, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for her nomination.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, Hajia Sanni, described the gesture as a major milestone in her lifelong journey of public service and grassroots development.

She said that the nomination is a “deeply humbling honour”, while she also pledged her commitment to principles of accountability, inclusion, and effective service delivery.

“I humbly express my profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for finding me worthy of nomination as Executive Director of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC). This honour is a significant milestone in my lifelong commitment to public service and grassroots development”, she stated.

Hajia Sanni also extended her appreciation to the Senate leadership, particularly the President of the 10th National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for the confidence shown in her candidacy during the confirmation process.

“I am grateful to the Senate for their unwavering dedication to good governance, which continues to inspire and affirm our democratic ideals,” she added.

She praised Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state for his progressive leadership and for championing women’s inclusion in governance.

“Governor Abdulrazaq’s visionary leadership has opened doors for many women, and I remain indebted to him for his support and encouragement”, she noted.

Acknowledging the support of the Deputy Senate Leader and Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District, Arc. Oyelola Yisa Ashiru, Hajia Sanni commended his belief in her capacity to contribute to national and regional development.

“Senator Ashiru’s relentless efforts and commitment to human capital development have not gone unnoticed. His belief in my abilities has played a significant role in this journey,” she said.

She also appreciated the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for promoting inclusivity, equity, and the empowerment of women and technocrats.

“As I prepare to take on this national responsibility, I reaffirm my dedication to the service of our people and to the vision of building a better, more inclusive North Central region.”

Hajia Sanni, in her statement, prayed for divine guidance and collective wisdom for all leaders in their service to the nation.

The North Central Development Commission is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing developmental challenges in the region and in promoting sustainable growth and integration.

