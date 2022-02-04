Kwara Muslim stakeholders urge government to enforce policy on Hijab

Kwara State Muslim stakeholders on Friday urged the state government to enforce its policy on wearing of hijab by willing female Muslim students in all government grant-aided schools in the state.

The group also prescribed complete take over of all the grant-aided schools in the state by the state government as a permanent solution to the reoccurring crisis over hijab-wearing by Muslim school girls.

They made the call while addressing journalists in Ilorin over the Thursday violence that erupted at Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo in the Oyun local government area of the state over the alleged refusal of the school management to allow Muslim girls who wore hijab into the school.

The chairman of the forum, Alhaji Isiaq Albdulkareem, who was flanked by Barrister Ibrahim Agbaje among other members, alleged that one of the parents of the Muslim students of the school, Habeeb Idris, was killed during the fracas that also left 11 parents injured.

Albdulkareem, who lamented the failure of the state government to enforce its policy on the wearing of hijab by willing female Muslim students, asked the state government to enforce the policy in all government grant-aided schools in the state for peace to reign.

It is recalled that one person was feared killed in the Thursday crisis at the Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS) Ijagbo.

Albdulkareem, who called for immediate closure of the school and relocation of the students to other schools pending the resolution of the crisis, urged the state government to set up a commission of inquiry to unravel the brains behind the killings and maiming of innocent Muslim parents in Ijagbo.

The group also called on the Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crisis with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

In his contribution, the legal adviser of the forum, Barrister Ibrahim Agbaje, said that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) lost the two cases it instituted at both the Lower and Appellate courts on the issue of hijab-wearing by Muslim school girls.

He said that as of yesterday, there is no case instituted at the Supreme Court by CAN on the earlier judgement delivered by a Kwara state High Court and the Court of Appeal.

