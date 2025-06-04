Kwara murder: How I killed Hafsoh during sex — Suspect

Justice Hannah Olushola Ajayi of the Kwara state high court on Wednesday admitted as exhibit the video confession of Abdulrahman Bello, the principal suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old final year female student of the Kwara state College of Education, Ilorin, Hafsoh Lawal.

The principal suspect, together with his accomplices appeared before the court in continuation of the trial, while the eleventh prosecution witness, an official of the Department of the State Security (DSS), Ayodeji Joshua, testified.

In the video evidence tendered to court by the DSS investigator, the principal suspect narrated how he killed and dismembered victim of the ritual murder.

The exhibit, recorded by the DSS in a COMPACT DISC and played in the court room, showed Abdulrahman confessing to the DSS that he strangled Hafsoh Lawal to death during sex.

“I was on top of her during the lovemaking. And because of that positioning, I could strangle her neck and kill her. And during the night, I bought alchocolic drink which I drank before commencing the dismembering operation of her parts.

“When I finished butchering her body parts, I took the head and intestine out to dispose of them,” he said.

Abdulrahman Bello also narrated how he was tracked, arrested and detained by the law enforcement agents.

Ayodeji Joshua of the DSS also told the court that on March 10, 2025, the Kwara State Ministry of Justice contacted the service through a letter for further investigation into the alleged murder of Hafsoh Lawal by one Abdulrahman Bello.

“Consequently, the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) secured a court order for the release of Abdulrahman Bello to our office for further investigation of his financial records, social media account and his call log.

“While doing that, we requested for his calls register history from the service provider, MTN, where he has two lines, we obtained a court order to obtain his account from OPAY digital service and Know Your Customer, (KYC) as well as his social media account i.e Facebook with the name ABDULRAHMAN MOHD BALLO”.

“In the cause of our analysis, we dicovered that suspect called the victim for the first time on March 9, 2025. Prior to this time, they have never spoken before and later on the March 10, 2025, they both exchanged conversation about four times between 1:00 pm and 4.30pm.

“On March 11, 2025, the defendant also made calls to five different persons which include one “Alfa Alagbo” by name Abdulsalam Mohammed and one Iya Asiata and one Hasfat Saliu and Mudashir Musa.

“In the cause of our findings, we discovered that he made the calls to the aforementioned person to source for some herbal materials such as alligator pepper, Epo obo, Egbo Tube, ewe ajo ale and ewe aje, among others.

The DSS official also told the court that, “They told us that these materials are part of concortions used by fetish people for money making rituals. The first defendant called Musa Mudashir to request for a sizeable amount of Indian Hemp. He employed Musa Mudashiru for that purpose because of his proximity to the people that are selling Indian Hemp.

“The last person that the first defendant called was Jimoh Mahmud, a butcher, who worked in the abbattoir. We discovered that he called him to request for Cow Brain, a request which was declined due to low patronage in the abbattoir. Having established all these facts, on April 8, 2025, we requested him to write a statement.

“In the absence of any family member and lawyer to witness his statement writing, we suggested contacting a member of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR). Thus, we called Dr. Adebowale who witnessed the process of statement writing”.

The second prosecutionbwitness of the day, Dr. Kunle Adebowale, the Vice Chairman Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Kwara state, affirmed that each of the defendants made voluntary statements at the DSS office.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ayoola Akande, applied to close the prosecution.

Pleas by some counsels that the second to fifth defendants be granted bail, apparently to celebrate Sallah, was not granted by the judge, who said that she does not want to be distracted.

Justice Hannah Ajayi later adjourned the matter to June 11, 2025 for every defendant to testify.

