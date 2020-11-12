Kwara lifts curfew in Ilorin metropolis

Kwara State government has lifted the curfew imposed over recent insecurity in the Ilorin metropolis effective from Thursday, November 12.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the government said that people may, however, see increased joint patrols by security agencies within the metropolis and across the state.

“It is to strengthen the gains of the past weeks and keep criminal elements at bay”, the statement said.

The government also said that citizens are to go about their lawful business without any fear.

“The government sincerely commends citizens and all critical stakeholders, especially the security agencies, for their support for the measures taken to strengthen security in the wake of some recent developments”, the statement said.

