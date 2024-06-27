The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara state has announced that it will participate in the forthcoming local government elections with the aim of winning the majority of the 16 local government areas.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdulfatai Imam Jimoh, stated that the party is prepared to field candidates for both the chairmanship and councillorship positions in all the local government areas of the state.

“The Kwara state NNPP, under my leadership as inaugurated on the 4th of April, 2024, is authenticated and verified by INEC, KWASIEC, IPAC, and all other relevant agencies in the state, and is fully prepared and ready for the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

“Candidates across the 16 local government areas have already shown interest in the council chairmanship and councillorship elections. As we approach election day, the party remains firm and prepared. Therefore, I urge our members and the good people of Kwara state to remain focused and determined in the process and support the party at the polls.

Alhaji Jimoh also mentioned that the NNPP in Kwara state has remained the only better alternative to change the narratives of the experiences endured in the past due to alleged poor performance of previous and present administrations, stating, “We are committed to strengthening democracy and bringing its dividends to the people at the grassroots.”

Against speculations by some politicians in the state that the party would not take part in the September 21 local government polls in Kwara state, Alhaji Jimoh described the reports as misleading and urged people to disregard them.

The party stated that it had reported the development to security agencies in the state with the intention to arrest and prosecute the mastermind behind the speculation, adding that the information was allegedly released by a dismissed member of the party.

“I call upon relevant security agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute one Mr. Lamidi Isiaka, also known as Soku, for his illegal actions and impersonation.

“Despite being dismissed from the party, he continues to use the party logo and falsely present himself as the state chairman. This unauthorized use of the party’s identity and his unlawful claims of leadership are misleading the public and undermining the party’s integrity and efforts.

Immediate action is necessary to prevent further misrepresentation and protect the interests of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

“Lastly, the party seeks the support of the good people of Kwara state in rescuing our state from alleged misrule by the present administration and voting for our credible candidates across the local government areas.”