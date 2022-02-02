Kwara LG boss in court over N5m debt

Chairman, Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) in Offa local government area of Kwara State, Hon. Jare Olatundun has been arraigned by a magistrate court over their inability to pay the debt.

The LG boss was in court for his alleged failure to pay a debt of a N5million to a contractor, Engineer Agboworin Orimadegun.

According to the charges before the court, Olatundun inherited the debt but allegedly disobeyed court judgement that ordered that the council tractor be seized over the issue.

Counsel to Agboworin, Barrister Ibrahim Sharafadeen, approached the court with an application that Olatundun must be prosecuted for allegedly frustrating order of the court.

Barrister B.L Ijaya, who represented the chairman, urged the court to dismiss the application.

He argued that the council is a government parastatal and that Olatundun cannot be solely prosecuted.

But Magistrate Abdullazeez Gamba, who presided over the matter, urged the two parties to adopt an amicable settlement and adjourned the suit to February 14, 2022.

