Kwara lawmaker’s energy reform bill passes first reading

The Kwara State House of Assembly has conducted the first reading of the Kwara State Electric Power Sector Bill, 2025, aimed at energy reform in the state.

The bill is sponsored by Nigeria’s youngest lawmaker, Hon. Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu.

The bill, which passed its first reading during the House’s plenary session, seeks to repeal the Electricity Board Laws of 1992 and 2006 and establish a progressive legal framework for electricity generation and distribution in Kwara State.

Speaking on the development, Hon. Shittu, who represents the Owode/Onire state constituency, stated that the bill is a response to the persistent challenges of unreliable electricity supply across the state. She explained that the proposed legislation is designed to decentralise power supply, attract private investment, and stimulate economic development.

“This bill is about creating an enabling environment for reliable power and empowering our communities through decentralised electricity networks,” Hon. Shittu said during the session.

The 27-year-old lawmaker noted that the bill aligns with recent constitutional amendments empowering state governments to regulate electricity within their jurisdictions—a move that opens new opportunities for subnational innovation and energy independence.

Meanwhile, members of the House have commended the initiative, describing it as a forward-thinking measure that could pave the way for independent power projects (IPPs), private sector participation, and expanded energy access for both rural and urban communities.

The bill now proceeds to its second reading, where lawmakers will deliberate on its principles and implications for Kwara’s future energy landscape.

