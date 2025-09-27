Kwara lawmaker threatens to sue media organisation over alleged defamation

Lawmaker, representing Edu/Moro/Patigi federal constituency of Kwara State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adamu Saba, has demanded public apology and retraction of an alleged defamatory publication against him by Sahara Reporters within seven days or face legal action.

His counsel, Mohammed Ndayako SAN & Co in a letter dated September 22, 2025 signed by S.S Jipan esq, addressed to the Managing Director of Sahara Reporters and made available to journalists, said that the news medium failed to get response of the lawmaker to the story published on September 18, 2025.

The action according to the lawmaker’s counsel constituted a deliberate ploy to smear image of the lawmaker.

The publication had said that the lawmaker defrauded one of his Legislative Aides, Ahmed Kabir, of N5million over fake job appointment, while the counsel to the lawmaker confirmed that the complainant is indeed one of his staff.

The letter reads in part that: “It is our Client’s brief that on the 18th day of September, 2025, without verifying or affording him the opportunity of responding to the allegations as is expected of a responsible media like Sahara Reporters, you made a scandalous and defamatory publication against the person of our Client with the caption: “House of Reps Member Adamu Saba Accused of Defrauding Constituent of N5 million in Fake Job Appointment”.

It also stated that: “Contrary to the above, and if your Sahara Reporters cares to find out to balance its story, public records in the National Assembly will show to a neutral journalist that the supposed Constituent, Kabir Ahmed, was actually appointed as a Legislative Aid to Our client by the National Assembly Service Commission on 22nd January, 2025, which appointment was at the pleasure of our Client.

“Copies of his Appointment letter, Staff Identification card and Salary Pay Slip are hereby attached and marked as Annexure A, B and C respectively.

“That documents from the National Assembly and from the office of our client, which your Sahara Reporters did not bother to verify, would also show that the said Constituent, Kabir Ahmed, enjoyed the benefit and privileges of his appointment as a Legislative Aid to our client, including accompanying our Client to carry out some of his legislative oversight functions”, the letter also stated.

“Sequel to the above, it is our contention that your publication dated the 18th day of September, 2025 is not only scandalous and defamatory against the person of Our Client, it is also a calculated attempt to smear Our client’s long standing and hard earned political reputation within and outside Nigeria, especially that you did not take any reasonable steps to verify the allegations before going to press.

“It is against this backdrop that we demand you retract the defamatory Publication made against Our Client with immediate effect and tender an unreserved public apology within Seven (7) days which must be published in at least two (2) National dailies one of which must be widely read in Abuja, FCT and Northern Part of Nigeria and the other, in the Southern Part of Nigeria.

“TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that you are required to retract the defamatory Publication and tender public apology to Our Client within seven (7) clear days commencing from the date of receipt of this letter or the date of posting by courier service, the failure of which will leave us with no options other than to employ every legal apparatus available to us against you.

A Stitch in time saves nine.” Adamu Ahmed Saba’s counsel demanded in the letter.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE