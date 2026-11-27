Kwara state government has trained a total of 2,800 local farmers, and extension agents have been trained under the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) in partnership with the World Bank and the Centre for Dryland Agriculture in six years.

L-PRES is a six-year, $500 million food security programme supported by the World Bank and the Federal Government. Its objective is to improve productivity, commercialisation and resilience of targeted livestock value chains, and to strengthen livelihoods affected by farmer-herder conflict.

Speaking at the closing of a four-day capacity building for 100 livestock farmers on conservation and preservation of forage crops for sustainable livestock feed production in Kwara State in Ilorin, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said that the aim was to improve agricultural productivity and take knowledge of modernised agriculture to the 193 wards in the state.

Represented by the Senior Special Adviser and Counsellor to the state governor, Alhaji Saadu Salawudeen, the governor said that his administration has spent millions of Naira to train local farmers and extension agents on modernised agriculture since he assumed office.

Governor Abdulrazaq, who lamented that Nigeria spends hundreds of millions of dollars every year to import milk and dairy products, said that “our own cattle, goats and sheep remain under-productive.”

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He said that the present administration is determined to do its part, adding that “food security is not just about growing more yam or maize. It is about protein. It is about milk for our children, meat for our markets, jobs for our youth, and income for our rural families.”

“That is why Kwara did not treat livestock as an afterthought. In March 2025, this administration created a dedicated Ministry of Livestock Development — carved out of Agriculture — to give livestock the specialised attention it deserves: animal health, food safety, farmer-herder relations, and commercial opportunities.”

Governor Abdulrazaq said that there is no longer an excuse for youth unemployment in Kwara State, especially with what the present government is doing in livestock, enjoining youth to make use of the knowledge garnered during the training to grow themselves.

“So, I charge you today with four commitments:

First, start now, start small, and start at home. Do not wait for a big loan to start. Start with what you have — 5 goats well-managed are better than 50 goats poorly fed.

“Second, treat livestock as a business. Keep records. Know your cost of feed, your cost of drugs, your mortality rate, your profit per animal. The era of rearing by guesswork is over.

“Third, Embrace climate-smart feeding. The shortage of feed fuels competition and conflict between farmers and herders. What you have learnt in forage conservation, crop-residue processing and fodder production is not theory — it is peace-building. As the Presidential Livestock Reforms Committee has noted, improved forage production will help reduce farmer-herder conflicts and strengthen the sector.

“Fourth, Link to the market. KWALES, L-PRES, SAPZ and the Dairy Farm are not isolated projects. They are one value chain. Your goats, your milk, your honey, your Black Soldier Fly protein — there is a buyer waiting. Use the linkages you have been given”, he said.

The governor also said that the government, on its part, will continue to do its part, through capacity development, logistics, single-digit loans through partners like FCMB and JAIZ Bank, and market linkage.