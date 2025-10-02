Kwara killings: Gani Adams calls for stronger security in South-West, Kogi

… describes incident as deeply tragic, condemnable

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has stressed the need to strengthen the security measures across the Southwest and parts of Kwara and Kogi states to prevent recurring bandit attacks and loss of lives, describing the massacre, which recently took place in Kwara, as deeply tragic and condemnable.

The Yoruba generalissimo made the call on Thursday in a statement, in reaction to the recent killings in Oke Ode area of Kwara State, urging for increased security patrols, intelligence gathering, and community engagement to stem the tide of mindless killings of helpless citizens.

Iba Adams quickly recalled that no fewer than 12 persons, including the Baale of Ogbayo, were killed on Sunday morning when armed bandits attacked Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Besides, he also recalled that many communities in Kwara and Kogi states had, in recent times, been under incessant attacks from armed bandits, resulting in loss of lives and property, saying that they include Babanla, Bororo, Osi, Oro in Kwara State, and Ejiba, Egbe, Okoloke, Okunran, Odo-Ape, and Ole-bunu in Kogi State.

Adams extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and communities affected by the senseless violence and killings, and also to the state government, even as he charged all government agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police and other security operatives, to intensify efforts in securing the lives and properties of citizens in Oke Ode and its environs.

He also called on relevant authorities to act swiftly and decisively to bring perpetrators of the massacre to justice, and to provide support to the victims.

The Yoruba generalissimo said he was particularly pained that such mindless killings were still taking place in spite of the repeated calls he had made for heightened security alertness across the Southwest and parts of Kogi and Kwara states based on intelligence reports that the region had a heavy presence of terrorists masquerading as bandits.

Adams, however, urged the people of Oke Ode and neighbouring communities, and other Yoruba-speaking areas in Kwara and Kogi, to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with security agencies by providing timely information on suspicious activities.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while making the call, noted that security is a shared responsibility, maintaining that community partnership was s essential in combating crime and ensuring lasting peace.

