Following last week’s jailbreak involving two condemned inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Oke-Kura, in Ilorin, Kwara State, no fewer than 20 personnel of the centre have been officially queried.

The Tribune Online gathered that the administrative procedure followed a full-scale investigation ordered by the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, who visited the facility last Thursday.

The NCoS boss, who had gone through the circumstances of the incident, blamed the security lapse on staff negligence.

It was gathered that those being investigated include members of the armed squad and duty officers responsible for round-the-clock supervision of inmates at the facility.

According to sources at the centre, who sought anonymity, investigations have indicated that last Wednesday’s jailbreak was a largely coordinated effort involving seven inmates.

It is recalled that the jailbreak involving seven inmates was said to have happened at about 4:00 a.m., though only two successfully escaped.

According to insider accounts, the inmates spent months secretly chiselling through the wall of their cell without detection by prison management, pasting a poster over the opening to conceal the gradual breach.

On the morning of the escape, the convicts were said to have tied blankets together to make a makeshift rope, throwing it to hook the broken glass bottles on the high perimeter fence.

“While the first two convicts successfully scaled the wall and fled, the rope snapped under the weight of the remaining five inmates, sending them falling back,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the state Command of the Correctional Service has released the identities and profiles of the two fleeing inmates, soliciting public assistance to aid their recapture.

According to a public notice issued last Friday and signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Adegbulugbe Olumide, “the two escapees, classified as Inmates on Death Row (IDR), were: Segun Abraham Nasiru (41), a dark-complexioned male standing six feet tall, from Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, and Oluwasegun Omoyajowo Ajiboye (38), a light-complexioned male standing 5.6 feet tall, from Iloro Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

“While initial field reports transposed their ages, official NCoS records confirm Nasiru is 41 and Ajiboye, 38,” he said.

During his assessment visit, Nwakuche reiterated that both President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior were displeased with the breach, noting that authorities would spare no effort in sanctioning culpable personnel.

In its official notice, the state Command assured residents that internal security had been reinforced across the custodial centre.

“The Service urged anyone with credible information regarding the whereabouts of the fugitives to contact the nearest correctional facility or police station, or reach the Command directly via phone on 08064756761 or 08075050006, or via WhatsApp on 08128789009.”