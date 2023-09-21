One of the indigenes of Kwara State living in the United States of America, under the aegis of Kwara State Association of Nigeria, North America (KSANG) has donated medical equipment worth millions of naira to the Kwara State School for Special Needs, Apata-Yakuba, Ilorin.

Speaking during the presentation in Ilorin on Thursday, the donor, Ms. Raheemat Abdulraheem, surrounded by other members of the non-profit organisation, quoted a popular saying by a former US president, George Bush, which stated that, “There could be no definition of a successful life that does not include service to others”.

Mrs Abdulraheem, who said that it was only through collaborative efforts that people can achieve optimal functioning healthcare needed in the state, added that the provision was aimed to complement the state government’s efforts at improving the health care system.

Ms. Abdulraheem said that KSANG organization started in 1993 as an opportunity to give back to the community that members grew up in, adding that Kwara State School for Special Needs has been one of the institutes supported by KSANG right from the beginning.

“I’m here following the footsteps the association led for me”, she said.

The organization had so far sponsored patients for health insurance schemes in the state, performed free surgical operations on different ailments among over 60 beneficiaries and officially handed over medical instruments, and furniture, among other items.

She acknowledged the efforts of the state government at promoting quality healthcare, expressing the hope that both the government and private bodies would continue to work hand in hand to achieve universal healthcare for Kwara state.

Also speaking, the executive secretary, Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme, Olubunmi Jetawo-Winters, represented by the

Director of Operation of the agency, Mr. Ola Ahmed, said that, for the state to achieve Universal Health Coverage, health services must be available and accessible in sufficient quantity and quality, “to ensure that every resident of Kwara

the state has access to quality health services, wherever they may find themselves in the state”.

The executive secretary also said that the agency is already inching closer to achieving Universal Health

Coverage for the people of Kwara state by the consistent and ongoing financial support and sponsorships by the KSANG to onboard more of the indigent population unto health insurance in the state.

“Let me start by extending our governor’s profound gratitude for your consistent and impactful support to the state throughout the health sector.

“The state has enjoyed your collaborative efforts in ensuring that the narrative of the health

sector continues to change for the better quantitatively and qualitatively”, she said.





Jetawo-Winters said that the School for Special Needs houses over 400 students and staff who had, hitherto, not had access or availability to quality health services.

“Through the intervention of the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, this school now

has access to healthcare services, through the enrollment of all staff and students into the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme, and availability through the complete

rehabilitation of the school clinic, attaining full provider status”.

The school principal, Mr. Ganiyu Olododo in his speech, appreciated the donors and commended members for the humanitarian gestures.

