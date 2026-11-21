A sociopolitical group in Kwara, the Igbomina Youth Conscience Awakening Group (IYCAG), has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an update on the reported prosecution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Kwara South, Mr. Olalekan Adewoye, over an alleged $680,622.65 fraud case.

However, the campaign council of the Senatorial candidate has described the call as unnecessary, saying that no group has the legal right to challenge the party’s blessing.

Speaking with journalists at the Aganoru Market Hall, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government, the IYCAG raised concerns about the status of the case and its implications for public confidence in political leadership.

The statement, read by Comrade Hassan Abdullateef (Convener) and Miss Uthman Damilola (Secretary-General), alleged that Adewoye, the Managing Director of Sunsteel Industries Limited, was arraigned alongside Sunlek Investments Limited and Sunsteel Industries Limited on a two-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining property by false pretence.

According to the allegations, the case involves $680,622.65, representing the value of construction materials supplied by a German company, Hexagon Im-und Export GmbH & Co. KG.

IYCAG said the public deserved to know what had happened to the case since the arraignment, particularly whether the trial commenced, the charges were withdrawn, or the matter was otherwise determined.

Abdullateef said the group was not seeking to pronounce Adewoye guilty or interfere with judicial proceedings but that questions surrounding the reported case required clarification, especially as he was seeking an elective public office.

“We are not pronouncing anyone guilty or seeking to prejudice judicial proceedings. Every accused person is entitled to a fair hearing and the presumption of innocence. However, the right to a fair hearing does not take away the public’s right to seek clarification,” the group said.

It urged the EFCC Chairman and the relevant prosecuting department to clarify whether the charges remained pending, had been discontinued, or had been determined by the court.

It further called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to clarify, within the limits of its statutory responsibilities, whether any security vetting or background assessment was conducted in connection with Adewoye’s political ambitions.

The youth organisation also appealed to traditional rulers across Igbomina land, particularly the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Olupako of Share, Elese of Igbaja, Olusin of Isanlu-Isin and Alaran of Arandun, to encourage the APC candidate to address the concerns.

It sought to know whether any plea bargain or settlement had been reached and whether restitution had been made to the alleged victim, the German company.

However, the spokesperson of the Senate hopeful, Titilope Anifowose, on behalf of the campaign council of the Kwara South APC senatorial candidate, said that the youth group was sponsored by “jittery” political opponents.

Anifowose, who said that the council had made several attempts to locate the group on the site of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) without success, added that, “Adewoye believes in the supremacy of the law. Thus, seeking the attention of the EFCC on the social media trial is an abuse of the constitution and thereby illegal.

“The illegal group ought to allow the court to do its work because the case they mentioned is still in court.

“In Lekan Adewoye’s campaign council, we don’t ever wish to soil our white linen in the mud.

“Rather than be allowed to be used by unfortunate masked politicians, the youths should be asking questions on how to move Kwara South forward.

“We are not denying the fact that there’s no pending suit, but the sponsored youths should be more interested in developing the zone.

“We see this as an attempt towards political distraction, we won’t allow ourselves to be distracted,” she said.