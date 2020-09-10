Kwara House pledges improved budgetary provision for cultural promotion

Kwara State House of Assembly has promised to ensure sustainable budgetary provision in 2021 for promotion and improvement of diverse cultures in the state.

Speaking during a week-long cultural fiesta, organised by the state’s Ministry of Communications in Ilorin on Thursday, Speaker of the Kwara House, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu said that cultural promotion and celebration has unique importance of uniting people of different backgrounds.

The Speaker, who also charged Nigerian parents to impart their cultures on their children and wards, said that doing so would insulate them against negative influences.

The lawmaker, who said that the introduction of the mother tongue to children at an early stage is crucial in order to prevent local languages from extinction, called for a statewide cultural festival to project the state’s beautiful cultures to the globe.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Harriet Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, tasked Nigerians not to toy with their cultural heritage for the benefit of posterity.

Mrs Afolabi-Oshatimehin explained that the cultural display was organised to pass messages of rich cultures, values and traditions of the state to the world.

The cultural display featured Baruba Culture in Baruten and Kaiama Local Governments in the Kwara North Senatorial District of the state.

