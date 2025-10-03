Kwara hosts Islamic scholars, Imams to reposition mosques as hubs of community leadership

Islamic scholars, imams, traditional rulers, students and faithful from across Nigeria gathered in Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, for the second annual Imams’ Conference a one-day event focused on revitalising the role of mosques and their leaders in contemporary society.

With the theme ‘The Mosque, the Imam and Da’wah’, the conference, organised by Daarus-Sa’aadah Islamic Centre, called for the adoption of a unified Friday sermon (Khutbah) across central mosques in the country.

Delivering a keynote lecture titled “The Role of the Mosque in Building the Ideal Muslim,” renowned Islamic scholar and Grand Mufti of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), Ustadh Dhikrullahi Shafii, emphasised that the mosque should not be reduced to a mere prayer ground.

“Historically, the mosque served as a hub for decision-making, social welfare, refuge, and even medical care,” Shafii said, lamenting that these roles have been largely abandoned in many Muslim communities today — to the detriment of the Ummah.

He described the Imam as more than a sermon-giver, stressing the need for comprehensive knowledge in Qur’an, Hadith, Fiqh, and global affairs.

“No individual can master all areas of Islamic jurisprudence. Therefore, scholars and Imams must specialise and collaborate to serve their communities effectively,” he said.

Shafii proposed that mosques be repositioned to address broader community needs by establishing functional committees dedicated to areas such as youth engagement, women’s affairs, elder care, conflict resolution, marriage counselling, and naming ceremonies.

He further suggested that future editions of the conference span two to three days to deepen its impact, concluding with a communiqué that could guide implementation across mosques statewide.

Speaking on “Da’wah Without Bitterness: Etiquette of Disagreement in Islam,” Dr. Sirajudeen Bila Al-Asra emphasised the importance of tolerance and humility in Islamic propagation. He urged preachers to approach disputes with wisdom and patience, noting that Islam abhors bitterness and arrogance in Da’wah.

Chairing the occasion, the Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo, Shaykh Aliyu Taofeeq Atoloye, commended the programme’s contribution to the intellectual and spiritual development of scholars and religious leaders. He described the conference theme as timely, pointing out that it encouraged new perspectives on how mosques can function beyond routine prayers.

Atoloye joined other speakers in advocating for an extended duration for subsequent editions, describing the initiative as spiritually impactful and intellectually enriching.

Lagos-based philanthropist and businesswoman, Alhaja Rahmat Mojisola Salih, who sponsored the event, shared her personal journey into philanthropy, inspired by her grandmother’s teachings on giving back to the mosque.

“As a child, I would spend part of the profit I made from hawking bread and other goods to buy items for cleaning the mosque. That experience shaped my lifelong commitment to supporting Islam,” she said.

Salih encouraged other affluent individuals to dedicate part of their wealth to Islamic causes and community welfare.

In a goodwill message, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the conference as “highly educative,” praising the organisers for advancing Islamic scholarship and leadership through purposeful dialogue and training.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE