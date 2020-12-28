Kwara hospital gets accreditation to train resident doctors

One of the Kwara State government hospitals, the Ilorin General Hospital, has been accredited to train resident doctors after it was adjudged fit for that purpose by the Faculty Board of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

The hospital has also been accredited to train resident doctors in family medicine, according to a correspondence from the West African College of Physicians.

The accreditation, which is the first in the history of the state’s premier general hospital, followed its fulfilment of several criteria such as relevant equipment needed for such postgraduate training.

In a letter dated December 10, 2020 and addressed to the Chief Medical Director of the Ilorin General Hospital, Dr. Ahmed Abdulkadir, the College Registrar, Dr Owoidoho Udofia, said the accreditation was based on the report of its accreditation visitation panel which certified the programmes and facilities of “your hospital for training Residents in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.”

“Senate approved that your institution should awarded partial accreditation for two years to train 15 Resident Doctors; four Senior Residents and 11 Junior Residents with effect from 9th October 2020,” according to the correspondence.

The accreditation for family medicine followed an assessment of the General Hospital by the accreditation team of the West African College of Physicians.

“Sequel to the report of the accreditation team that visited your institution on the 5th October 2020, the Council on behalf of the West African College of Physicians, sitting on the 1st November, 2020, granted your institution temporary accreditation for 2 years to train residents (18) membership and (9) fellowship,” according to a letter signed by the College’s Secretary General Dr Albert Akpalu and addressed to the CMD of the General Hospital.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters Professor Adekunle Dunmade, said the accreditation reflects the investments the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has made in the health sector, including in the General Hospital which is fast “regaining its old glory.”