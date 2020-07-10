Kwara state high court of justice will go on annual vacation for the year 2020 from Monday, August 3, 2020, to Monday, September 21, 2020.

In a statement by the chief registrar of the state High Court, Mrs Ibijoke Olawoyin, on Friday, the vacation is in compliance with the provisions of Order 9 Rule 4 (2) of the Kwara State High Court (civil procedure) Rules 2005.

The statement also said that supporting staff members of the High Court Judges shall take their annual leave during the same period.

“All Honourable judges are expected to resume work on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

“Their Lordships Justice IA Yusuf, Justice HA Saleeman and Justice AS Oyinloye shall serve as vacation Judges to hear and determine urgent civil and criminal cases during the period of the vacation”, the statement said.

