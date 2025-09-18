Kwara health workers refute claims of intimidation, poor sanitary practices

Community health workers in Kwara state, under the aegis of the Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (ACHPN) have reiterated their commitment to ethical standards and professional codes of practice.

In a statement by the general secretary of the association, Alhaji Jimoh Ibrahim, he said that it had been discovered that claims of alleged victimisation of one Nurse Rufus Mojisola was unfounded after investigation was carried out.

It is recalled that Nurse Rufus had petitioned the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), alleging victimisation and physical assault by senior health officers in Oke Ero local government area of the state.

The petition by the nurse had also raised concerns over alleged poor sanitary practices at the facility, including the reuse of syringes after rinsing with water and the absence of sterilisation equipment such as an autoclave.

However, the ACHPN refuted the claims, saying that members are guided by strict ethical standards and professional codes of practice, which condemn any form of victimization, harassment, or unprofessional behaviour.

The association, which said that investigation was carried out on the claims, added that the ACHPN leadership paid a visit to Oke-Ero local government on Monday, September 15, 2025, at the local government council, “where we were made to realize that there was nothing like harassment as claimed by Rufus Favour Mojisola.

“According to the council secretary, all efforts to invite her for interrogation proved abortive as she refused to respond to severalcalls. The association also assessed the facility in question and discovered that her claims were false, as the facility operates within the required standard.

“As a responsible professional body, the Association of Community Health Practitioners wishes to make it categorically clear that we dissociate the noble profession of community health practice from such alleged conduct.

“It is, however, disappointing to note that a copy of a letter written to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) on this matter, without due investigation, has been made available to the public through social media.

“Such action is capable of misleading the public, creating unnecessary tension among health professionals, and undermining the collaborative spirit that should exist within the health sector.

“The Association wishes to remind the public that Community Health Practitioners across Kwara state and Nigeria at large are dedicated frontline health workers, known for our commitment to quality healthcare delivery, community service, and ethical conduct.

“We, therefore, appeal to the public to remain calm and disregard the unfounded allegations by both Rufus Favour Mojisola and the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in circulation”.

