Youths in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, under the aegis of Offa Youths Ideology, have renewed calls for the town to produce the next governor of the state ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The group described the 2027 election as a significant opportunity for Offa to attain the state’s highest political office, arguing that the town has the human resources, political relevance and leadership capacity to produce a governor.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Muhammad Ali Aremu, of Oke Oro Compound, Shawo Central, Offa, the group said the town, renowned for its accomplished elites, professionals and intellectuals, deserved an opportunity to lead the state.

It expressed concern that despite Offa’s contributions to the development of Kwara State and its political relevance, the town had yet to produce a governor since the return to democratic rule.

The group maintained that the current political dispensation presented an important opportunity for Offa to advance its governorship ambition, urging residents and stakeholders not to allow the opportunity to slip away.

It also pointed to the political recognition Offa had received from major political parties, noting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) picked a deputy governor from the town, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has its senatorial candidate from the area.

However, Offa Youths Ideology argued that the town’s political aspiration should go beyond producing occupants of other political offices, insisting that it had qualified individuals capable of leading the state.

The group also cited the emergence of Hon. Ajisafe Adeshina Lukman, an indigene of Offa and governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), as an indication of the renewed attention being given to the town’s longstanding ambition.

It said Lukman’s candidacy had further brought the issue of Offa’s governorship aspiration into the political conversation ahead of the 2027 election.

The group called on political stakeholders and residents of the town to sustain discussions about its political future, stressing that the ambition should be pursued through unity, maturity and a clear understanding of the responsibilities of leadership.

It added that Offa’s aspiration reflected a broader demand for greater political participation and recognition, urging stakeholders to consider the town’s development, intellectual resources, and contributions to Kwara State in discussions about its place in the state’s political future.