Chief Imam of Ilorin has led a special prayer session at Makana Mosque, Centre Igboro, Ilorin, organized by the Sheu Alimi Dynasty to seek Allah’s blessings and support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engineer Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu (SBK), and his 2027 governorship aspiration.

The gathering, held on the guidance of the Emir of Ilorin, brought together prominent Islamic clerics and traditional title holders from across the Ilorin Emirate, including Daudu Beere, Daudu Gbagede, Daudu Saudu, Daudu Bala, Daudu Agaka and several other respected personalities.

The prayer session featured supplications for the well-being of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the success of Engineer Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu’s governorship aspiration, and the Director-General of the SBK Campaign Council, Prince Omar Bolaji Gambari. Prayers were also offered for the success of all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections.

In his remarks, the Imam of Makana Mosque appealed for support towards the completion and development of the mosque, highlighting the need for assistance to advance the project.

Responding to the appeal, Engineer Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu donated the sum of N10 million towards the mosque’s construction and pledged his continued support whenever the need arises.

The gathering brought together religious and traditional leaders in an atmosphere of prayers and supplication, reflecting the role of faith and religious institutions in the social and communal life of the Ilorin Emirate.

The event also provided an opportunity for prayers for peaceful political engagement, divine guidance, and the aspirations of those seeking leadership positions in Kwara State ahead of the 2027 governorship election.