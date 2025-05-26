Kwara govt, UNICEF organise town hall meeting against FGM

Kwara State Ministry of Social Development and the Global Hope for Women and Children Foundation (GLOHWOC), with support from the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), have held a town hall programme in Ilorin to build capacity among men and boys on the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The session, which brought together media professionals, community influencers, among other stakeholders, aimed at reframing cultural attitudes and empowering men to challenge harmful traditional practices.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Christy Abayomi, CEO of GLOHWOC, while addressing participants, traced history of the FGM to over 5,000 years.

She explained the four types of FGM — Clitoridectomy, excision, infibulation, and procedures like burning or pricking, highlighting their traumatic and life-altering consequences.

“FGM is not rooted in religion, but in harmful cultural traditions. It causes lasting physical and psychological trauma. We must educate and engage the men who influence these decisions”, she said.

She also debunked popular myths surrounding FGM, such as its alleged role in preventing promiscuity or improving hygiene, saying that such beliefs are unfounded and dangerous. “There is no health benefit to FGM”, she stated.

Dr. Abayomi further highlighted Nigeria’s Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, passed by the federal government in 2015 and adopted in Kwara state in 2020.

She said that the law prescribes a four-year jail term or a N200,000 fine for anyone found guilty of performing FGM.

Also speaking, director of Social Welfare in the state ministry of Social Development, Mr. James Kayode David, said that Kwara state currently ranks among the highest prevalent states for FGM in the country, with a prevalence rate of 58 per cent, emphasising urgent need for intensified efforts to mitigate the practice.

He said that his team has visited several communities, including Oyun, Shao, and Bode Saadu located in three local government areas of the state, in a bid to sensitize residents on the dangers of the practice.

According to Kayode, FGM is a pervasive issue in Ilorin, with the practice being “virtually in all the compounds here”. He noted that lack of willingness to acknowledge or report cases pose a significant challenge, stating, “Nobody is ready to come out and say, ‘OK, I have done this for my child or somebody has done it for my child’”.

Shehu Abdul Mumin, a community leader, acknowledged that the practice is often justified by tradition, noting that many people continue it because they believe it helps prevent promiscuity among girls.

“We were told it stops girls from being promiscuous, but we are beginning to see the truth and understand the harm it causes”, he stated.

Former director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the state, Mr. Segun Adeyemi, emphasized the critical role men must play in this advocacy, pointing out that men often hold influential positions within families and communities, and their voices can drive meaningful change in the fight against FGM.

“Men have significant influence in the home. When they lead change, communities follow”, he said

He cited the example of Mr. James, a pastor who became an advocate against FGM after knowing its effects.

“He saw the pain and danger and decided to speak out. That’s the kind of leadership we need,” Adeyemi said.

