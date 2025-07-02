Latest News

Kwara govt trains media professionals, L-PRES project staff on documentary production

Biola Azeez
media professionals in Kwara,

Kwara state government has organised a five-day capacity-building workshop on documentary production for L-PRES project staff and media professionals to enhance their skills in reporting project achievements and impact.

The training, held in Ilorin, was organised by the Kwara State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) in collaboration with a media outfit, Four Icons Premium Limited.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the state commissioner for Communication, Mrs. Bola Olukoju, said the workshop aimed to equip participants with multimedia skills for effective documentation and communication of government projects.

The commissioner, who acknowledged Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s approval of the initiative, urged participants to share knowledge gained with their respective organisations.

The training programme, which began on Tuesday, is expected to conclude on Friday.

Participants were drawn from ministries, agencies, and media houses, including television, radio, and print outlets across the state.

