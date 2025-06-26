Kwara govt to book overspeeding drivers for mandatory drug test

Kwara State Government on Thursday, said it would henceforth book any driver caught overspeeding, adding that such offenders will be made to undergo mandatory drug tests to certify them free of drug abuse and illicit substances.

Speaking at a road walk to commemorate the 2025 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and other illicit substances, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara said the state, in addition to its sensitisation campaigns, was taking tougher measures against drug abuse and illicit substances because of its harmful effects on the society.

The government, represented by the state commissioner for Social Development, Mariam Iman, also said that the government has extended its mandatory drug test initially meant for those seeking to teach jobs under its employment, to students as a condition they must fulfill before writing exams.

He said that the state had recently made drug tests mandatory for successful applicants shortlisted for teaching jobs out of which seven of them failed the test and forfeited their employment slots.

“One of the steps we are taking is first of all, we are doing sensitisation, and we also make sure that at school levels, the teachers are being sensitised and also ensure that we subject them to mandatory drug test before being employed to be part of the system.

“We are taking it down to the school level where teachers and students will be taking the drug test before taking exams to make sure that those students are fit before taking any kind of exams.

“We are also taking it down to societal level. If we see that you are overspeeding, we will give you a ticket to go and do drug abuse test and make sure that the overspeeding you are doing is not a result of illicit substances. So we are doing a lot’,’ she said.

Special Assistant to the governor on drug abuse prevention and control, Hon. Haliru Olalekan Mikail, called for concerted efforts to curb the menace of drug abuse and illicit substances in society.

“We can’t blame anybody, it’s our collective responsibility. We all have to go out there and fight the menace because it can hinder our state and community development. It can do a lot of bad to our society. So, we don’t apportion blame at this moment, things have gone bad already, we are looking at how we can salvage the situation,” he said

Kwara State commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Hajia Fatima Popoola, and deputy chief whip, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Marriam Aladi, expressed satisfaction with the level of sensitisation and measures put in place by the state government to stem the tide.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is ‘Prevention Treatment, Recovery For All: Break the Chain’.