Kwara govt relocates NYSC 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation camp to Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has approved the relocation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation camp from the permanent site in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area, to the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, the state capital.

In a statement by the State Coordinator of the scheme, Mr Onifade Joshua, he said that the decision was taken following security concerns raised by what he described as “perpetrators and enemies of progress”.

“This decision becomes necessary due to some recent security concerns around the permanent orientation camp, Yikpata, in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State,” he said.

Onifade assured prospective corps members and their parents of adequate security and the smooth conduct of the three-week exercise.

According to him, armed soldiers and other security personnel will be deployed to safeguard the lives and welfare of participants.

He expressed appreciation to both the federal and state governments for their intervention and support, stressing that NYSC Kwara State was prepared to host the orientation course.

The coordinator also said that heads of various assignments had commenced preparations to receive corps members, who are expected in camp from Wednesday, 24 September to Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

In Kwara State, about 1,800 corps members are expected to participate in the 21-day exercise.

“The NYSC management wishes to appreciate the unrelenting efforts of the state government and the various security operatives in resolving the insecurity challenges in some parts of Kwara State. However, the decision to temporarily relocate the camp is to substantially allay the fears of our prospective corps members, some of whom are visiting the state for the first time.

“The NYSC State Coordinator commends the Governor Abdulrahman-led government for this proactive decision and for always ensuring that the welfare of corps members remains its utmost priority.

“For the purpose of assessing the level of preparedness, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General O. O. Nafiu, has directed Mrs Abiodun Oluwaremilekun, Director, South West Area Office I, Osun State, to inspect and evaluate the temporary venue.

“The NYSC management wishes all our prospective corps members hitch-free journeys to their various camps, advises them strongly not to travel at night, and to board vehicles only at designated motor parks.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE