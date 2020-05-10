Kwara govt reconnects 12 border communities to national grid

The Kwara Government has begun the reconnection of more than 12 border communities to the national grid, five years after vandals carted away cables providing electricity to the area.

Alhaji Aliyu Kora-Sabi, the state Commissioner for Energy, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ilorin that the work involved the rehabilitation of electric poles and power lines from Ilesha-Baruba to Chikanda in Baruten Local Government Area.

Kora-Sabi said that the project, which began on May 4, would cost the state government N11 million.

“About 12 communities along the route will be hooked to the national grid at the completion of the project, which is expected to finish in three weeks based on our projections,” he said.

The commissioner also announced a plan to build an injection power substation at Ilesha-Baruba for steady and interrupted power supply to the area.

“We are working on injection substation in Ilesha-Baruba and the governor has contacted the Director-General of the Transmission Company of Nigeria over the matter.

“Survey plan and other things have been done in preparation for the work,” he added.

On cable vandalism, he said arrangement had been made with communities along the trunk to put in place security committee that would safeguard the power lines.

