Kwara State government has received a bank draft for another N148,049,580:81 looted funds which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently recovered from some state government officials.

The money was received on Thursday on behalf of the state government by Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, according to a statement from the ministry’s spokesperson Saad Hamdalat.

The commissioner commended the EFCC for its patriotic efforts to stamp out corruption and abuse of public office, saying the money would be duly appropriated and deployed to serve the public that it is meant for.

The Ilorin Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mr Oseni Kazeem, had during a recent courtesy visit to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq announced the recovery of new loots for the government.

Abdulrazaq, in turn, commended the anti-graft agency which he observed had continued to recover funds stolen from the public treasury, saying the funds would be judiciously used for social investment programmes of the administration.

The anti-graft agency had earlier made similar recoveries of public funds.

