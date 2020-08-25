Kwara govt promises to compensate frontline health workers after COVID-19 pandemic

By Biola Azeez – Ilorin
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Tuesday said his administration will compensate all frontline health workers managing COVID-19 in the state in a special way after the pandemic is over.

Speaking during his official visit to the health workers managing the COVID-19 patients at the state Isolation Centre, Sobi Specialist Hospital, Alagbado area, Ilorin, the governor said that his visit was to “specially and specifically appreciate you for your untiring efforts at ending the pandemic.

“We wish to let you know that, apart from special allowance which we are presently paying you, we will compensate you in a special way after COVID-19 is pronounced over”, he said.

In his remarks, Head of Testing Centre at the isolation centre, Mr. Alao Salihu, said that “Kwara is one of the few states with COVID-19 testing centres in the federation and this was made possible as result of your administration support in flattering the pandemic in the state coupled with the way my professional colleagues are handling the pandemic since the outbreak of it in the state”.

He, however, said they would not relent in their professional effort in ensuring that the state is COVID-19 free.

“We would double our professional effort to ensure that the state is COVID-19 free”, he said.

Mr. Alao, also acknowledged Governor Abdulrazaq administration’s contributions to the health sector in totality, saying the mortality death rate in the state has significantly reduced in recent time.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director, CMD, Sobi Infectious Disease Management Centre Dr. Sikirat Lambe appreciated Governor Abdulrazaq for associating with them physically and emotionally and urged him not to relent in his support for them.

