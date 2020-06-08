Kwara govt pledges to assist UNILORIN on research breakthrough

The Kwara State government has pledged to support the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) on the implementation and execution of research breakthroughs that will benefit the state.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made the pledge on Monday in Ilorin while fielding questions from newsmen at UNILORIN.

Ajakaiye said that the state government would continue to partner with UNILORIN in order to sustain the existing cordial relationship between the two institutions.

He pointed out that the government was also concerned about the development of UNILORIN.

According to him, the government recently awarded the mass production of hand sanitiser for the state to UNILORIN to demonstrate its support.

He observed that this development could boost the internally generated revenue of UNILORIN.

Ajakaye reiterated the resolve of the state government to focus on the educational sector and working towards ensuring the training and retraining of primary and secondary school teachers in the state on the use of computer-based tests.

The Kwara spokesman said that they would, in turn, impact such knowledge on their students.

He said that the government is working on making funding available for the procurement of necessary teaching equipment for tertiary institutions in the state.

The CPS also disclosed that the government is working on the modalities for establishing a branch of Radio Kwara FM radio station in Baruten local government area of the state.

According to him, such a step will ensure the government is closer to the people at the grassroots through proper dissemination of adequate and up to date information about government activities.

He noted that the inhabitants of the area can also leverage the opportunity to air their views and opinions about government policies and programmes.

Ajakaye said the state governor has ensured women are represented in his administration with their large number in the state executive council, adding that this is in accordance and compliance with the SDGs of giving women more opportunity and sense of responsibility in governance.

“When you consider the voting pattern of the country, it is clear that women also constituted the larger percentage of voters; so it is not out of place to compensate their voting performance by appointing them into political offices once they possess the necessary qualifications,” he said.

Ajakaiye stressed that Kwara State Governor AbdulRazaq’s cabinet includes some of the youngest in the country, with a majority of the appointees in their late thirties and early forties.

(NAN)

