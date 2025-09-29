Kwara govt laments dwindling support of donor agencies

Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam, warned that Nigeria can no longer rely on donor-driven health programmes, saying that global financing for health is changing faster than anticipated.

Speaking at opening of a three-day stakeholders’ meeting on fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (ATM), in collaboration with the Kwara State AIDS Control Agency (KWASACA) and other partners in Ilorin, the state commissioner for Health said that governments’ funding at federal, state, and local levels would need to increase to ensure efficiency and cost-effectiveness of health programmes.

Dr. El-Imam urged stakeholders to speak candidly during deliberations on the roadmap, stressing that ownership, participation, and planning will be central to keeping costs low and improving health outcomes beyond just donor support.

Speaking on the state’s progress, the commissioner highlighted recent achievements as “the implementation of the world’s first integrated malaria programme in 2023, which surpassed 90% of its performance indicators and reductions in malaria among pregnant women and children”.

She lauded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s administration for providing political will and support, which she described as critical to the state’s ability to “punch above its weight” in health outcomes despite its relatively smaller size and economy where donor agencies have a limited reach.

Also speaking, the executive secretary of the KWASACA, Dr. Alabi Selim Babajide, called for greater government ownership of health programmes as donor support continues to dwindle, emphasising the reduced reliance on donor agencies.

The KWASACA boss, who said that the meeting was critical in preparing the state for reduced donor support, added that sustainable financing, integration of services, and state participation are crucial to protecting the records in disease control.

“The goal is to understand how best we can strengthen our processes, determine the true cost of programmatic implementation, and build a realistic pathway for Kwara state to assume full ownership in the event of donor withdrawal”.

He also said that Kwara is among the selected states in Nigeria chosen for a high-level stakeholder negotiation on the cost of sustaining ATM programmes.

“We have support from UNAIDS, the Global Fund, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), and other partners to ensure this exercise involves a system and process assessment of how these health programmes are implemented, monitored, and financed in the state, alongside decreasing reliance on donor agencies”.

Also speaking, deputy coordinator of the NACA, Dr. Yewande Olaifa, stressed the need for Nigeria to take full ownership of its HIV response.

Dr. Olaifa warned that Nigeria cannot continue to rely heavily on international partners for funding and technical support. She reaffirms that sustainable progress lies in government leadership, stronger coordination at the state level, and effective capacity building.