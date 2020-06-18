Kwara govt extends suspension of council chairmen, others by six months

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has extended the suspension of the executive and legislative council committees across the 16 local government areas of the state.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Thursday, the governor recalled that the 16 local government chairmen and their legislative council members had been suspended by the state House of Assembly since June 18, 2020, over alleged financial infractions.

“The governor has today signed the Kwara State Local Government Councils’ (Suspension) Order 2020 which extends the subsisting suspension of the executive and legislative committees by six months.

This extension, which is pursuant to the subsisting Kwara State House of Assembly resolution of 18th June 2019, is in the public interest”, the statement said.

It also said that the extension comes on the heels of the yet-to-be-concluded probe into the alleged financial infractions of the council heads and their legislative committees by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

