Kwara govt donates uniforms, infrastructure to Hausa community primary school

Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has presented hundreds of school uniforms, writing materials, chairs and tables to Kanbi Hausa LGEA Primary School in the Moro local government area of the state.

Speaking during the presentation of the items, state chairman of the SUBEB, Professor Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, said that the state government is committed to tackling the menace of the out-of-school children phenomenon in the state.

The state SUBEB boss said that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq directed the board to immediately procure the items following the report that the community was faced with the challenge of OUT-OF-SCHOOL CHILDREN.

He said the administration is leaving no stone unturned to increase school enrolment through the provision of school infrastructure that will aid teaching and learning.

“The Enrolment Drive Committee of Kwara SUBEB was here earlier. They came with a report that there were many out-of-school children in the Kanbi Hausa community. When we told the governor about this, he quickly directed us to ensure that all the affected children are registered in the school immediately”, he said.

“When we came here about five weeks ago, the number of registered children in this school was just about 178. Today, we have registered 672 pupils. In addition, the governor said we should give them uniforms. He also directed us to immediately add more classrooms”. All these are in addition to the provision of ECCDE chairs and tables for the school.

He said the construction of the classroom has since begun and will be delivered in the next three weeks, commending the contractor handling the construction for keeping to the specifications.

According to the Chairman, items donated to the school include 90 pieces of chairs and tables, 350 ready-made school uniforms with hijabs, 750 packs of exercise books, and biros and pencils.

Also speaking, Seriki Hausa of Kanbi community, Mallam Muhammadu Muazu, commended the governor for prioritising the educational rights of their children, saying nothing is more precious to bequeath to children than quality education.

He lauded the governor’s focus on educational development, saying that no government in the past has shown them this degree of passion and commitment to their welfare.

“Nothing is more precious than acquiring a sound education. Because if people lack education, they may be induced to perpetrate crimes”, he said.

“If you have education, you will never think of harming your neighbours or anybody you are living with. That is why we cannot but thank the government of Kwara state for this intervention. May God continue to strengthen it”.

He pledged the support of his people for the administration to succeed, insisting that he would make sure every child of the community was enrolled in school.

Also speaking, Magaji Kanbi Yoruba, Alhaji Usman Adisa, appreciated the administration for its education reform, which he said has changed the education sector for the better.

He praised Professor Adaramaja and his team for doing a yeoman’s job in implementing the educational policies and programmes of the government.

At the event were the Chairperson for Moro Local Government, ably represented by the Secretary, Moro local government Council, Hon. Salihu Lawal Ayanshola representing Shao, Oloru and Malete in the 10th Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Medinat Raheem, Member representing Ipaye, Lanwa Ejidongari in the 10th Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Ramat Adelodun, Speaker, Moro Local Government, legislative council; Special Adviser to the Governor on Interparty Affairs, Hon. Moshood Alaka; Board Secretary, KWSUBEB, Mrs. Gloria Adebisi; Director of Administration, SUBEB, Alhaji Abdul lateef Sholagberu; Director of Physical Planning, Architect Saheed Animasaun; Director of Social Mobilization, Hajia Afusat Suleiman Uthman; Director of Training, Mrs. M. O. Awotunde; as well as Education Secretaries across the LGEAs in the state.

