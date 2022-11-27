Kwara govt directs reopening of College of Education Ilorin for academic activities

Kwara State government has directed immediate resumption of academic activities at the state’s College of Education in Ilorin, a statement from the State Ministry of Tertiary Education at the weekend said.

The statement, signed by the Press Secretary in the Ministry, Monsurat Amuda-Kannike, quoted the Commissioner, Dr Alabi Afees Abolore, as saying that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq gave the directive following the interventions of some relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the problem.

It would be recalled that the government shut the College five weeks ago against the backdrop of the protest embarked upon by students of the institution – an action the administration considered unnecessary.

The Commissioner said the government had to close the academic session to hinder the possible degeneration of the crisis within the College community, ahead of taking steps to resolve it.

According to him, it took the Ministry’s series of engagements with the Management of the College, the leaderships of the Joint Academic Staff Union in Tertiary Institutions (JASUTI) and Committee of Unions in Tertiary Institutions (CUTI) in the Institution, and other important stakeholders, who all pleaded for the return of normalcy.

He said another takeaway from those meetings was the promise from the attendants never to allow anything that could threaten public peace and impede academic sessions in that citadel of learning to happen again.

The statement further noted that the latest decision by the government was to enable the College to continue with the examination that was naturally put on hold following the shutdown.

It, however, called on the school management to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring that the Institution meets the yearning of students vis-a-vis the service delivery.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From World Cup Stage In Qatar, LiveWire Concerts Brings Kizz Daniel To Lagos Since 2019

LiveWire Concerts, a leading concert production company has announced Kizz Daniel’s first headline concert in Lagos since 2019. The concert tagged ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’…

Davido, DJ Lambo, Cohbams, Others Emerge Winners At Beatz Awards

It was all glitz and glamour at the seventh edition of the Beatz Awards, held at Muson Centre in Lagos on Saturday, where Davido, DJ Lambo, Cohbams Asuquo…

NBS Report Tells Story Of FG’s Failed Investment In Nigerians ― Obi





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has said the revelation of multidimensional poverty recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has clearly explained the failed investment in the Nigerian population by the All Progressives Congress…

Court Restrains FG, Airline Operators From Further Taking Action Over Nigeria Air

The Federal High Court in Lagos has renewed its order directing the Federal Government and domestic airlines to maintain the status quo in their suit concerning the establishment of a proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air…

Obasanjo: Tireless General Back In The Trenches

THERE are not the best of times to be a Nigerian, let alone a Nigerian child. As state governors grow dizzy with rhetoric, articulating visions that lead to nowhere, millions of Nigerian children…

EDITORIAL: The Burning Of INEC Offices

ON November 10, suspected hoodlums razed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, destroying critical election materials…