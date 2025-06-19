Kwara govt declares war on child marriage, gender violence

In a bold stance against entrenched cultural practices that threaten the well-being of young girls, Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has declared that the state will no longer tolerate child marriage. He urged the full enforcement of laws that protect the rights and dignity of the girl child.

Speaking at a one-day programme on capacity training and policy advocacy in Ilorin—organized by the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in partnership with the Chidimma and Havilah Foundation—the governor emphasized the dangers of early marriage. The event, themed “Safeguarding Our Adolescents at Home, School, and Community to Reach Their Full Potential,” brought together journalists, civil society members, and key stakeholders.

“Early marriage poses a grave danger to girls’ health, future, and freedom,” he said. “Kwara State has domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, and we are fully committed to its implementation. Early marriage is not only a violation of the Child Rights Act; it is a life-threatening menace that leads to complications like obstetric fistula and robs young girls of their dreams.”

Represented by the Commissioner for Social Development, Dr. Mariam Nnafatima-Imam, the governor commended the organizers and other NGOs supporting the advocacy, pledging his administration’s commitment to creating a safe and enabling environment for adolescents in the state.

In his lecture titled “Empowering the Next Generation: The Media’s Role in Nurturing Safe Environments for Adolescents,” Kwara State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Abdulganiyu Dare, stressed the need for national mobilization and grassroots advocacy to uphold the rights of every Nigerian child.

He noted that media literacy, parental responsibility, and sustained government intervention are critical to reversing the trend of violence, neglect, and abuse facing Nigerian adolescents. Dare emphasized the essential role of the media in shaping the future of adolescents and fostering safe environments for them.

He also highlighted the importance of protecting adolescents, especially girls, in a digital age where social media is a major source of information. He outlined several strategies to empower young people to navigate the online space safely and responsibly.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the NUJ Kwara State Council, Malam Abdullateef Lanre Ahmed, drew attention to the rising cases of technology-driven gender-based violence, citing recent incidents involving ritual-related killings of young girls.

“The tragic case of Hafsoh, a student of the Kwara State College of Education, is a wake-up call. We must collectively act to protect our children,” he said.

Ahmed called for a holistic implementation of the VAPP Act and urged parents to embrace open discussions on sex education, online safety, and the risks associated with digital exposure.

Speaking on behalf of the Chidimma and Havilah Foundation, Miss Havilah Omotosho reiterated the foundation’s commitment to adolescent empowerment, especially for vulnerable girls.

“Our partnership with the NUJ is aimed at amplifying advocacy and creating widespread awareness on how to protect adolescents, particularly the girl child, within families, schools, and workplaces,” she said.

Mr. Tope Omotosho, founder of the foundation, lauded the unwavering support of the First Lady of Kwara State, Professor Olufolake AbdulRazaq, describing her as “a dependable ally in the fight for a safe and inclusive society for young girls.”

He pledged continued investment in campaigns, sensitization programmes, and community outreach initiatives aimed at preventing abuse and promoting girls’ education, healthcare, and personal development.

In a lecture titled “The Place of the Media in Safeguarding Our Adolescents at Home, School, and Community,” veteran broadcaster and former Kwara State Commissioner for Sports, Alhaji Hameed Adio, challenged media professionals to promote value-based content and counter moral decay among youths.

“The media must take a proactive role in setting new narratives, showcasing excellence, discouraging harmful content, and engaging in advocacy journalism that inspires positive change,” he stated.

Adio urged media outlets to harness digital tools and social platforms to broaden their reach, combat misinformation, and promote inspirational stories of Nigerians as a counterbalance to celebrity culture and sensationalism.

He also advocated for the revival of community-based mentorship, noting that traditional systems of guidance and discipline should be modernized and institutionalized to protect adolescents from abuse, addiction, and exploitation.

The event brought together journalists, advocates, and civil society leaders to reinforce the media’s role in safeguarding adolescents from harm, neglect, and abuse.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE