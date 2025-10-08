Kwara govt completes N290m Nollywood movie ‘Ajuwaya’ to address kidnapping

Kwara state government has completed production of a N290 million Nollywood movie series mirroring the devastating consequences of kidnapping in Nigerian society.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state commissioner for communications, Bola Olukoju, said that the debut film of the state film school, Sugar Factory film studios, titled ‘Ajuwaya’, had a total number of 1,211 people on set.

The commissioner, who said that the production of the film was a big win for the state, added that 712 people on the movie set had acquired residency in the state.

Featuring notable actors like Desmond Elliot, Keppy Ekpeyong, Femi Adebayo, Tina Mba, Segun Arinze, Monalisa Chinda, among others, Olukoju said that production of Ajuwaya was supported with a N350 million grant by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through her Renewed Hope Initiative programme.

“45 per cent of people in Nollywood are from Kwara state. And that’s what we lashed on. A whole new ecosystem of the creative industry is what’s being celebrated in Kwara state, as the production was done in a controlled environment where economic activities and job opportunities were opened up for fashion designers, carpenters, technicians, caterers, drivers, make-up artists, to develop their trades,” Olukoju said.

Also speaking, the general manager of the Sugar Factory film studios, Olagbenga Titiloye, said that production of the movie was “a collaborative symphony of public leadership, private sector dynamism, artistic courage, and community support, all playing harmonious parts.

“The Ajuwaya project is a beacon of what is possible when government, philanthropy, and industry align toward a common goal: to cultivate homegrown talent, generate employment, and reinforce our cultural identity on both regional and global stages.”

Olagbenga, who commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his willingness to champion a film studio in Nigeria, said that the effort “demonstrates not only a bold strategic mind but also a deep faith in our people and their talent.

“It is through that foresight and resolve that we have arrived at this moment: a state-backed endeavour that nurtures artistry, innovation, and economic vitality.

“We also extend appreciation to Her Excellency, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and to the Renewed Hope Initiative. Your partnership and generosity, embodied by the grant that helped Sugar Factory Studios shoot its debut movie, Ajuwaya, embody the very spirit of national renewal: investing in our creative economy, empowering filmmakers, and inspiring the next generation to dream bigger.

“This grant is more than funding; it is a signal, a beacon, and a pledge that Nigeria will not only tell its stories but export them with pride and excellence.”

