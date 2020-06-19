Kwara govt begins repair of Agba Dam bridge

Kwara Government will commence repairs of the Agba Dam Bridge on Friday, June 19.

The Special Assistant, New Media to Kwara Governor, Yinka Fafoluyi, made this known on his Twitter page.

”AbdulRazaq led Kwara government will today, commence repair of Agba Dam Bridge.

”The state government have been reconstructing several collapsed bridges in the state with the most recent being the history Egwa Bridge in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area.

”Several bridges in the state are already mapped out for repair/reconstruction by the state government under the supervision of the Commissioner for Works, Rotimi Iliasu,’’ Fafoluyi said.

This followed agitation by residents after a bridge at Oko Erin collapsed during a heavy downpour on June 14 which killed three people. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 745 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 18,480

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 745 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 18,480… Read Full Story

Oyo Records 103 COVID-19 Cases In One Day As Total Rises To 18,480 In Nigeria

Oyo State, on Thursday, recorded 103 new COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 764. The NCDC disclosed this on Thursday night via its verified Twitter handle. It also said that the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria has risen to 18,480… Read Full Story

FHC’s Order Restraining Edo APC From Holding Gov Primary Set Aside By Appellate Court

The coast seems to be clear for the June 22 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State as Justice Morenike Ogunwomiju of the Appeal Court, Benin, on Thursday, set aside the… Read Full Story

Ajimobi Is Alive ― Daughter-In-Law, Media Aide

Former Oyo State governor is alive contrary to widespread report over him last night, Tribune Online can authoritatively report. Both the daughter-in-law and media aide of the former governor who spoke following the reports about his health refuted the news about his death, saying the… Read Full Story