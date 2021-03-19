Kwara govt approves purchase of agric inputs for 2021 farming season

Kwara State government has approved the purchase of agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, seedlings, and herbicides for the 2021 farming season.

In a statement by the Technical Assistant, Agriculture to the governor, Abdulquawiy Olododo, in Ilorin, on Friday, the farm inputs will be subsidized at a rate of 50 per cent for the farmers, adding that the state will be supporting not less than 6000 farmers with agricultural inputs across the state.

The statement said that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has also constituted the committees that would handle the input distribution for farmers across the State.

The committee members include:

i. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture (Chairman)

ii. Technical Assistant on Agriculture to His Excellency (Alternate Chairman)

iii. Ag. MD Agricultural Development Project (ADP)

iv. Director Agricultural Services, Ministry of Agriculture

v. Director Engineering Services, Ministry of Agriculture

vi. Director Planning Research and Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture

Vii. Fadama Coordinator

viii. Head of ICT/Technical, Agro Mall (Secretary)

The committee will be engaging various Stakeholders across the Agricultural Sector of the State, including various associations and cooperatives, on the distribution modalities of the farm inputs.

