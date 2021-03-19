Kwara govt approves purchase of agric inputs for 2021 farming season

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara govt approves purchase ,MURIC lauds Kwara govt, Kwara disburses N31m, Abdulrazaq Kwara APC leaders urge, Kwara APC youths pass vote of confidence on Governor Abdulrazaq, Kwara, PDP, local government, governance in kwara
Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Kwara State government has approved the purchase of agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, seedlings, and herbicides for the 2021 farming season.

In a statement by the Technical Assistant, Agriculture to the governor, Abdulquawiy Olododo, in Ilorin, on Friday, the farm inputs will be subsidized at a rate of 50 per cent for the farmers, adding that the state will be supporting not less than 6000 farmers with agricultural inputs across the state.

The statement said that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has also constituted the committees that would handle the input distribution for farmers across the State.

The committee members include:

i. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture (Chairman)
ii. Technical Assistant on Agriculture to His Excellency (Alternate Chairman)
iii. Ag. MD Agricultural Development Project (ADP)
iv. Director Agricultural Services, Ministry of Agriculture
v. Director Engineering Services, Ministry of Agriculture
vi. Director Planning Research and Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture
Vii. Fadama Coordinator
viii. Head of ICT/Technical, Agro Mall (Secretary)

The committee will be engaging various Stakeholders across the Agricultural Sector of the State, including various associations and cooperatives, on the distribution modalities of the farm inputs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.Kwara govt approves purchase

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kwara govt approves purchase

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission in Progress: CENFEX HIGH SCHOOL, IBADAN , a centre for excellence in educational services, focused on quality education and character training. Date of exams: April 17, June 5 For details check www.cenfexschools.com.ng

You might also like
Latest News

NIDCOM moves to rescue Nigerian wrongfully incarcerated in Cote D’ivoire

Latest News

NHRC SARS panel insists Abba Kyari, one other officer must appear before it

Latest News

Police defuse abandoned improvised explosive device in Kano

Latest News

Gunmen kill Prison officer in Anambra, release inmate

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More